“I sense robbery”; Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou via split decision

Tyson Fury handed Francis Ngannou a split-decision loss in a special heavyweight bout from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.
The great moments kept coming for Ngannou when he landed a sharp left hook that knocked down Fury in the third.
While Fury got off to a slow start, Ngannou definitely earned respect with his ability to put Fury in some uncomfortable spots.
The boxing world came away shocked and impressed with Ngannou, who put in a stunning performance in his introduction to the sport.
Ngannou made his debut against the best heavyweight in the world. While this wasn’t for a championship, Fury holds the WBC title and has plans to defend it in late 2023 or early 2024 against Oleksandr Usyk.
With the win Fury moves his record to 34-0-1. Despite the long odds that he would get upset by someone making his boxing debut, Fury respected Ngannou as an opponent.