“I sense robbery”; Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou via split decision

- Advertisement -

Tyson Fury handed Francis Ngannou a split-decision loss in a special heavyweight bout from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The great moments kept coming for Ngannou when he landed a sharp left hook that knocked down Fury in the third.

While Fury got off to a slow start, Ngannou definitely earned respect with his ability to put Fury in some uncomfortable spots.

The boxing world came away shocked and impressed with Ngannou, who put in a stunning performance in his introduction to the sport.

Ngannou made his debut against the best heavyweight in the world. While this wasn’t for a championship, Fury holds the WBC title and has plans to defend it in late 2023 or early 2024 against Oleksandr Usyk.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

With the win Fury moves his record to 34-0-1. Despite the long odds that he would get upset by someone making his boxing debut, Fury respected Ngannou as an opponent.