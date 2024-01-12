I set an example out of Yvonne Nelson because she does not respect – Sarkodie drags ex girlfriend again (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu known i the showbiz space as Sarkodie has triggered fans again with a line in latest song he was featured on.

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie has been in the news since Yvonne released her memoir dubbed “I am not Yvonne Nelson” where she dedicated couple of pages to the rapper.

However in the recent song titled “Vawulence” by Yung L which featured Sarkodie and Ice Prince had the Tema based rapper throwing subtle jabs at the ace actress.

“Girl nu mbu ade3 nti na mede no setti example, Don’t Try Me”, Sarkodie rapped.

It could be recalled that the rapper titled a song targeted at Yvonne Nelson as “Don’t Try Me” which is making fans conclude that this line was also targeted to his estranged ex lover.

Watch the video below