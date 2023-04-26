“I shot her 5 times but I didn’t intend to kill her” – Police Inspector pleads

- Advertisement -

Police Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has said his genuine intention was not to kill Vivian Dapaah, aka Maa Adwoa, though he fired five shots at her.

Speaking in court, the distraught suspect intimated that he had no ulterior motive to end the life of his dear girlfriend.

Ahmed Twumasi made his first appearance at the Asokore Mampong District Court 24 hours after he was apprehended by the police for murdering Maa Adwoa on April 20, 2023.

Additionally, the suspect told the court that the deceased owed him GHC5,000, which she had refused to pay back.

After the specifics of the offense were read in English and translated into Twi, the presiding magistrate, His Worship Buabin Quansah, asked the defendant if he had anything to say.

After taking off his black facemask, the accused—who was then dressed in an orange T-shirt over a pair of jeans shorts and slippers—told the court while crying and sobbing that he had not intended to murder his lover despite shooting her five times in the chest and belly.

At the prosecution team’s request, the judge remanded him into police custody to allow for additional investigation.

The accused police had to be escorted away in front of furious grieving family members and other loved ones of the deceased who were ready to lynch him since there was so much tension on the court grounds.

An expert has deduced that Inspector AhMED Twumasi may have been battling with a maternal health issue, which could have been the trigger point for his dastardly act.

The Executive Director of the African Center for Security and Counterterrorism, Emmanuel Mawanye Kotin, believes the severity of the police work was the reason for his uncontrollable action.

The expert stressed that many police officers do not seek therapy and help, and thus many of them, including Ahmed Twuamsi, may have been battling with serious mental health issues.

Mr. Kotin believes that, unless he had a mental breakdown, he would not understand why a man in his right mind would shoot and kill his girlfriend.

Speaking on TV3, Mr. Kotin said, “This is a mental health issue.”