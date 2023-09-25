“I sleep with women but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be called to the Bar” – Ama Governor admits

- Advertisement -

Controversial aspiring lawyer and influencer, Elorm Ama Ababio popularly known on social as Ama Governor has admitted in public for the first time that she is queer.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News on September 23, 2023, during the #OccupyJulorbihouse demonstration in Accra, she emphasized that her sexual orientation does not in any way comes into contact with her chosen profession.

Ama Governor, was previously denied access to the bar due to a petition filed against her but recently disclosed that she has emerged victorious in the case and is set to be called to the bar in October 2023.

She explained that the petition, which led to her initial denial, included allegations that were later found to be unsubstantiated.

On her delayed call to the bar, she said: “…because a concerned citizen petitioned that I was not fit to be called to the bar, they gave two fallacious grounds and one insufficient ground, which all got thrown out, and basically, I won in conclusion.

“First of all, like as I said, the person stated fallacious grounds, they were lies, like outright fabrications.”

She added “And the last one is the fact of my sexuality that I sleep with women. I said that is not a lie; I do sleep with women, that is a fact. But it is not grounds for me to not be called to the bar, and that is it.

“My sexuality, I am queer, I am pansexual; yes, I sleep with women, but it is not a ground upon which you can say I am not fit to be called unto the bar, and that was our defense, and we won.”