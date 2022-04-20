type here...
I slept with my girlfriend’s mom this Easter holidays, now I regret it – Man confesses

By Kweku Derrick
An unnamed young man has opened up about his infidelity after having an affair with his girlfriend’s biological mother during the recent Easter festivities.

In a write up sighted by GHPage on social media, he claimed that the woman who is old enough to be his mother came up to him and seduced him into getting intimate with her.

He confessed that he has a very “huge” manhood, but as to how the mother of his girl got to know about his private endowment remains unclear.

The man indicated in his post that she begged him to allow her to give him a blowjob and proceeded to “take his [penis] out herself and started sucking it”.

He said he had no option but to also go down on her until she reached orgasm – an experience she described as “the best moments of her life.”

It is not clear if they had sex. But he revealed that after their iniquitous bedroom session, his girlfriend’s mother proposed to arrange a vacation just for the two of them.

He said, however, that he feels guilty about what he had done and needed council on how to tell his girlfriend about his abominable act.

In the story which appeared to have been shared with a relationship expert, he said he loves his girlfriend so much “that I never want to hurt her feelings”.

Referring to the counsellor as Laura, he said “please I’m confused, help me if there’s anyone I can talk to”.

