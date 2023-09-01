“I spend Gh1,000 on Fufu” – Baby with sharp teeth, YPee brags (VIDEO)

Budding Ghanaian rapper, Andy Agyemang popularly called YPee has worn his bragging boots again and this time around, he decided to blow our heads off.

The rapper in his recent interview with blogger cum YouTuber, Zionfelix made it known that he spends at least Gh1,000 on popular Ghanaian dish, Fufu.

Speaking about the living expenses in Accra and Kumasi, the Kumasi based rapper asserted that life in Kumasi is way better than that of the capital.

According to YPee, he spends roughly Gh800-1,000 on meals when he goes out to eat with his friends and management team.

Watch the interview below

https://fb.watch/mNjHYylVzu/?mibextid=K8Wfd2