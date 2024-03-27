I spend GH8,000 every day; 1,000gh on fuel alone – Mr Logic reveals

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has disclosed that his daily expenses amount to an average of GH?8,000.

“Honestly, my daily expenditure is serious, in a day I can spend… it may be small for someone but at my level I spend at least GH?8,000,” he said.

As an artiste manager and songwriter deeply involved in the entertainment industry, Mr. Logic attributes this substantial expenditure to his role as a businessperson.

In a recent interview with Zion Felix, the radio show host and pundit emphasized the consistency of his daily spending habits, which he believes reflect the demands of his profession and his active involvement in the entertainment sector.

According to him, a significant portion of his daily expenses, approximately a thousand cedis, is allocated solely to fuel, in addition to other regular expenditures.