type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI spend GH8,000 every day; 1,000gh on fuel alone - Mr Logic...
Entertainment

I spend GH8,000 every day; 1,000gh on fuel alone – Mr Logic reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
'Don't turn down a job because you were asked sex
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has disclosed that his daily expenses amount to an average of GH?8,000.

“Honestly, my daily expenditure is serious, in a day I can spend… it may be small for someone but at my level I spend at least GH?8,000,” he said.

As an artiste manager and songwriter deeply involved in the entertainment industry, Mr. Logic attributes this substantial expenditure to his role as a businessperson.

In a recent interview with Zion Felix, the radio show host and pundit emphasized the consistency of his daily spending habits, which he believes reflect the demands of his profession and his active involvement in the entertainment sector.

According to him, a significant portion of his daily expenses, approximately a thousand cedis, is allocated solely to fuel, in addition to other regular expenditures.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
85.9 ° F
85.9 °
85.9 °
70 %
1.5mph
76 %
Wed
89 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more