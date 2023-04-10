The lady claims that she and the man recently spent time together at his request at an undisclosed place in Lagos.



But after the date, he insisted she goes home with him because he had spent so much money on the hangout.



Taking to her TikTok page, she shared a video recording of the conversation that ensued in his car but concealed their faces.



In the video, the man is heard asking the lady to come over to his place since he had apparently spent a lot on their date and had the feeling that they both connected pretty well.

The lady, however, declined, noting that they were just getting to know each other.

Sharing the video online, she captioned it,

“You went out on a date with a Lagos guy but he expects you to follow him home.“Wait is this thing even a thing, you asked me out, on your own o, it’s not like I proposed the date must i follow you home???, I want to know if i am thinking wrong because me I don’t understand”.

Apparently, most ladies intentionally request the most expensive meal and drink om the menu anytime they go on dates and because of this, most guys also use that to their advantage by demanding they go home with them after te hangout.