“I started my GWR application before Afua Asantewaa started her Singathon; I didn’t copy her” – Chef Faila

Chef Faila Abdul-Razak who recently finished a 227-hour cooking marathon, aiming to officially break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking session by an individual has started setting the records straight to certain assumptions made about her.

The Tamale-based chef told Cookie on TV3’s New Day that she applied for her record before Afua Asantewaa commenced her sing-a-thon.

According to the now Executive Chef, she had the idea of doing the cooking challenge since June 2023, but it took her a lot of time and effort to prepare and apply for it.

However, the application process was very long and tedious, and she had to submit a lot of necessary requirements to the Guinness World Records.

She mentioned that she almost lost hope until she received an email one morning from them saying that they approved her application and that she could start.