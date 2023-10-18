type here...
I started my watch business with 50gh – CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Anthony Dzamefe, CEO of Caveman Watches
Anthony Dzamefe, the CEO of Caveman Watches has stated that he kick-started his watch business with a meagre amount of GH?50.

The time boss made these assertions during a recent interview on TV3’s Day Show with Berla Mundi when he was detailing his journey from unemployment to entrepreneurship.

He went on to describe how, in 2015, he purchased a watch for GH?50 and then sold it at a significant profit.

This experience according to him led him to recognize the potential of the watch-selling business and inspired him to invest further.

Dzamefe also shared his journey of becoming an apprentice to a cobbler, where he spent several months learning the art of crafting leather watches.

