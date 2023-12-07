type here...
I started selling medicine with just GHs1 – Tobinco tells how he became rich

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The chief executive officer of one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Ghana, Samuel Amo Tobbin of Tobinco Pharmacy,  granted an interview with ace YouTuber, Zionfelix back in August 2021 where he opened up about his journey to establishing a successful business.

Recounting his story, he stated he was born into a poor family of 11, hawked on the streets to pay for his school fees and cater for his upkeep due to the financial status of his family.

Samuel said he was introduced to the selling of medicine by a Muslim man he met along the line in 1984 at the age of 20 and had to start with Ghc1.

He eventually started buying stocks from Ernest Chemist to distribute and made good money for himself, the CEO revealed. In 1989, he quit the distribution of drugs and travelled to Tokyo to hustle at the at of 25.

He returned home and established an electrical shop and a chemical shop that birthed the Tobinco brand.

