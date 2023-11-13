I still buy and wear thrifts ‘fose’ from Kanta – Black Sherif reveals

- Advertisement -

Black Sherif, known for his distinctive and weird fashion style, has opened up about his fashion choices revealing the source for his wardrobe, – the second-hand clothing market, locally referred to as “Kanta”.

In an interview on Nana Ama McBrown’s Onua Showtime, Black Sherif shared insights into his fashion journey, giving props to his friends in Kantamanto, the popular second-hand clothing market in Accra for holding him down even to this day.

“I work with my boys in Kanta, my boys who sell clothes are in Kantamanto, and they make the best selection for me. My boys Kijo and Co,” Black Sheriff revealed, highlighting the collaborative effort involved in selecting his outfits.

Despite relying on second-hand fashion, Black Sherif teased a fashion deal with an Italian brand, scheduled for unveiling next year.