“I still love Victoria Lebene’s husband, Nkonkonsa because he’s a good man” – Abena Korkor (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and mental health activist, Abena Korkor has dished out some love notes to her ex lover, Eugene Osafo Nkansah of Nkonkonsa media outlet.

According to Abena, she does not see anything wrong with Victoria Lebene, wife of Eugene carrying on her head gifts she got for him.

Abena went to add that, during her romantic days with Eugene, she felt loved due to the length he went to see her happy.

However, she couldn’t allow him his her glory hope since KOD tagged him as his small boy but that also doesn’t yoke away the sweetness embodied in him.

Check out the video below