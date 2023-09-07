I stole my best friend’s 10-month-old baby because I love her so much – Suspect confesses

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Police operatives in Plateau State have arrested a woman, Patience Solomon, who abducted her friend’s 10-month-old baby about a month ago in Jos, and absconded to Ikorodu area of Lagos State

Although the Police in Plateau State who paraded the woman on Monday, September 4, said she was arrested, the woman who is a mother of two insisted she turned herself in having realized that leaving Jos with the baby whom she claims she “loves very much” was wrong.

According to her, “I had no bad intention when I left with the baby, the mother of the baby is my friend and I love the baby so much. I did not tell the mother because I knew she would not agree so I had to go with the baby.

While in Lagos, I was always calling, chatting or doing video calls with the mother showing her how the baby was doing but because it was circulated on social media that I stole the baby, I had to go to the police in Lagos, they directed me on what to do so when I arrived Jos, the Police here pick me up at the park. I came back on my own, I was not arrested.”

The baby’s mother who was seen cuddling her baby at the State Police headquarters expressed joy that she is reunited with her baby.

She said, “We are living in the same compound and working in the same shop, She has been playing with the baby but the day she left with her, she did not inform me. When I insisted she return my baby, she said she just loved to stay with the baby. She took care of the baby but I did not permit her to go with her and I am happy to have my baby back.”