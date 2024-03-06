I Studied Home Economics In SHS Because I Was Lazy And Did Not Want To Learn- Mzvee

- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s favorite songstresses, MzVee has shared a misconception she had before going to the Senior High School.

Mzvee says before going to the Senior High School, she thought Home Economics was for lazy students.

The musician says after Junior High School, she went to St. Mary’s Senior High School to study Home Economics because she was lazy and did not want to learn.

The musician said, “When I went to Secondary School, I chose Home Economics because I was lazy and didn’t want to learn and then I figured it out”.

However, according to her, after she had chosen to study Home Economics, “I came to understand that it was one of the toughest things to do”.

According to her “The practicals take so much time from you just to put your head into your book to read. It was tough and then that’s when I learned my first lesson that nothing in life is easy”.