“I talk to plants and trees” – Joeboy reveals the secret to his musical success

Nigeria’s Afrobeats stars, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, known as Joeboy in the public space has disclosed that he sometimes talks to plants, adding that it is sometimes better than talking to humans.

The ‘Sip’ crooner was speaking as a guest in the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast where he disclosed that he has four different plants in his room that he talks to.

He noted that spirituality is ‘very important.’

“You need a spiritual backing. It is very very important. If you don’t do jazz [voodoo], you have to pray,” he stated.

Speaking on why he has tattoos of trees on parts of his bodies, Joeboy said he is a lover of nature.

“Personally, I like nature. I like plants. I have like four plants in my room. I named them Anthony, Themal, Raphael and Vanessa. And I actually talk to them. I just tell them how I feel. I think it’s better to talk to plants sometimes than to talk to human beings,” he stated.