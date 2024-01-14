I think Messi is a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo – Kudus Mohammed sparks debate (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Kudus Mohammed has expressed his views on the everlasting debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fans about who the GOAT is.

The 23-year-old Starboy who is currently with the Ghana national team ahead of their AFCON opening game with Cape Verde in Ivory Coast, revealed his preference.

He emphatically stated that he believed Messi was the better player and had him ranked above Ronaldo.

The Ghanaian international also chose the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) over the UEFA Champions League and has sparked some conversations on the internet.

Kudus revealed daring decision during an interview with Goal.com where for him winning AFCON is a top priority than any other trophy which includes the UEFA champions league.

Watch the video below