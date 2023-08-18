FBF: “I think Sarkodie is the best in Ghana, better than Obrafuor” – Yvonne Nelson praises

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

This story is a flashback Friday ‘distin’.

On 20th May, 2010, ace Ghanaian actress, model and producer, Yvonne Nelson made a bold statement which created an impression that not so many Ghanaians will argue on.

In a Facebook post sighted by our team, Yvonne who is now battling with the Tema based rapper touted him as the best to ever hit the music industry. She went on to even compare him to the legendary Obrafuor who calls Sarkodie his godson.

“I think Sarkodie is the best in gh now,,, what do y’all think…?? Back in the day it was Obrafuor but the singing slowed him a little,,, what do y’all think” she wrote.

The post has recent resurfaced on Facebook and netizens can’t have a enough of it considering the recent feud between the two.

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson has been on each other’s neck after Yvonne accused him of being irresponsible after he ditched a pregnancy on her in her recently released memoir.

This didn’t sit well with the rapper who took to the studio and released a diss song for his ex girlfriend.

See the throwback post below