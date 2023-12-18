- Advertisement -

Prophet Oracle who is the founder and leader of King House Chapel has shed light on his encounter with late comic actor Baba Spirit.

Speaking with Rashad in an exclusive interview, he confirmed that indeed he met with Baba Spirit and told him that his death was near and nothing could prevent that from happening.

Narrating how they met, he revealed that his brother is a close friend of Common Sense boss Avram Ben Moshie who also happens to be the best friend of Baba Spirit.

One day, he had a call from his brother who informed him that he wanted someone to come and see him for directions since the person wasn’t feeling too well.

He questioned his brother about who this person was, but his brother only informed him that when the person came he would see him.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He revealed that they agreed on a day and when the day came, Baba Spirit came but he wasn’t the Baba Spirit he knew on TV because the person in front of him looked different.

Fast forward, he asked him to give him money and upon receiving the money from Baba Spirit he saw Francis written on the money. He asked if he knew anyone called Francis but Baba Spirit replied no.

He looked at the money again and still saw Francis and Baba Spirit and this time when he asked him he confirmed he was the one.

Prophet Oracle continued that he informed Baba Spirit that it was too late because the person behind his predicament had already succeded adding that he asked him to confront the person and forgive him.

He claimed Baba Spirit got furious and stormed out of his office only for him to hear him on the radio a few days later insulting him calling him a fake prophet.

Shockingly, a few days after that radio rant Baba Spirit died.

Watch the video below: