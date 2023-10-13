type here...
I tried to flirt with Jay Foley but he ignored me – Abena Korkor

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Abena-korkor-and-Jay-Foley
Abena-korkor-and-Jay-Foley
Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor has revealed that one person who never fell for her flirtation is media personality Jay Foley despite all her attempts.

According to Abena Korkor even though men including top people were falling for her, Jay Foley on the other was not seeing her at all or giving in to her advances.

Speaking in an interview with Blakk Rasta, she mentioned that not only was the media personality avoiding her but he also offered her a unique form of support and encouragement.

She went on to say that, whenever she tried to flirt with Jay Foley, he always would respond with empathy and understanding, reminding her of her star status and urging her to remember that her condition was temporary.

Watch the interview below:

Source:GhPage

