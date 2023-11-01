“I turned down a $5m gig in Dubai because i won’t be allowed to smoke weed” – Burna Boy

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Nigerian afrobeat star, Burna Boy, has revealed that he recently turned down a $5 million deal to perform in Dubai and his reasons will shock you.

Emirati law prohibits smoking in parks, beaches, and other public recreation areas in Dubai.

According to the Grammy award winner, he declined the offer because smoking marijuana is illegal in the luxurious city.

“Just now I turned down Dubai money, 5 million dollars na small thing cos me I no dey like to dey go where dem no go gree allow me smoke igbo,”

Burna Boy made this revelation during his freestyle while rehearsing with his band, Outsiders, in a video making the rounds on social media platform, X.