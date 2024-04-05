- Advertisement -

After his retirement, he went for a coaching course and currently has a UEFA B coaching licence.

However, according to the former captain, he was approached by the Ghana Football Association to coach one of the National teams but he turned them down.

Asamoah Gyan in an interview claimed that his reason for turning down the offer was because the time wasn’t right.

He explained that not that he is not interested in coaching the team but he believes now is not the time for him.

“The timing was wrong but let us see what happens in the future. I won’t entirely rule out the possibility to coach because we don’t know what the future holds,” he said.