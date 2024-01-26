I used only one shoe and watch for over 20 years – Kofi Amoabeng tells the youth

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian business mogul, Kofi Amoabeng has finally opened up about his lifestyle choices where he claim to have used the same shoe and watch for over two decades.

The former owner of the defunct UT bank in an interview on Starr Chat with ace radio personality, Bola Ray, disclosed that he had been wearing the same watch and shoe for the past 20 years.

According to him, he recently changed it after becoming a brand ambassador for Caveman Watches, a Ghanaian watch brand.

“I have been wearing the same watch and shoe for 20 years, but now I am the brand ambassador for Caveman so I have changed it” he said.

Amoabeng highlighted the challenges of wealth, expressing his views on the difficulty of discerning genuine friendships amid financial success.

“When you have money, a lot of people gravitate towards you. It’s hard to tell who your real friends are, and that’s confusing,” he added.