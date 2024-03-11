- Advertisement -

When it comes to Snapchat influencers in Ghana one name that can’t be left out is Dulcie, who has managed to get a huge following on the app with her content.

In a recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay on the Delay Show, she revealed that she has enjoyed a lot of goodies from the app and she can now boast as a proud house owner.

According to Dulcie real name Dulcie Boateng, joining Snapchat has been a blessing for her because she has been able to pay off her bills, now she takes good care of her younger siblings and recently surprised her mother with an amount of Ghc500k.

She continued that she was able to put up a four-bedroom house in one year something others are struggling to achieve but not getting it on a silver platter.

Many people have raised concerns if indeed Dulcie made the money out genuinely or if she is doing illegal kinds of stuff but using Snapchat as a cover-up for her business.