type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI used to support NPP in the past - Wutah Kobby
Entertainment

I used to support NPP in the past – Wutah Kobby

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Wutah-Kobby
Wutah-Kobby
- Advertisement -

Election 2024 is fast approaching and some Ghanaian musicians have started showing off their party colours in a bid to cash out during the season.

Many have described election years as the cocoa season for musicians because they get the chance to mount political stages to perform and that comes with a huge risk therefore they charge huge money.

One member of the now-defunct music group Wutah, Wutah Kobby has disclosed that he is no more a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, endorsing a political party is a business strategy musicians use during the election year to make money and those decisions rely on the musicians since it can affect their careers positively and negatively.

He explained that it’s his work as a musician that gives him money to feed himself and his family and therefore he is ready to endorse any political party that contacts him whether NDC or NPP.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Answering questions about his affiliation with the NPP, he disclosed that he was attached to them in the past but that is no longer the case because it’s now purely business.

He said: “When you look at it from that aspect of endorsing a political party that one is purely the business aspect of doing music.

Because I’m working to make a living so when a political party contacts me for endorsement it doesn’t matter whether it’s this or that party.

It’s got nothing to do with party affiliation and back in the day I had political party affiliation but right now I don’t belong to any political organization.”

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Monday, February 5, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
87.2 ° F
87.2 °
87.2 °
54 %
2.1mph
37 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more