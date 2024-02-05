- Advertisement -

Election 2024 is fast approaching and some Ghanaian musicians have started showing off their party colours in a bid to cash out during the season.

Many have described election years as the cocoa season for musicians because they get the chance to mount political stages to perform and that comes with a huge risk therefore they charge huge money.

One member of the now-defunct music group Wutah, Wutah Kobby has disclosed that he is no more a sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, endorsing a political party is a business strategy musicians use during the election year to make money and those decisions rely on the musicians since it can affect their careers positively and negatively.

He explained that it’s his work as a musician that gives him money to feed himself and his family and therefore he is ready to endorse any political party that contacts him whether NDC or NPP.

Answering questions about his affiliation with the NPP, he disclosed that he was attached to them in the past but that is no longer the case because it’s now purely business.

He said: “When you look at it from that aspect of endorsing a political party that one is purely the business aspect of doing music.

Because I’m working to make a living so when a political party contacts me for endorsement it doesn’t matter whether it’s this or that party.

It’s got nothing to do with party affiliation and back in the day I had political party affiliation but right now I don’t belong to any political organization.”