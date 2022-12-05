Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale, has been swept off his feet by the soothing voice of popular Ghanaian TV and radio personality Jessica Opare Saforo.

As a voice-over artiste, Jessica is the voice ambassador for MTN and the woman behind the automated voices on Ghana’s top telecommunication network.

She had previously revealed to the surprise of mobile users she is the one behind the “You have one minute remaining” alert callers hear when they run out of airtime during a call.

In a tweet on Sunday, Shatta Wale cheekily noted that he is mesmerized by Jessica’s automated voice anytime he hears it on her phone and wants to make her his wife.

“The woman that has been talking on my phone from #MTN when am making a call,how old is she, I want to marry her …She can talk oooo,” he tweeted.

Jessica parted ways with Citi FM and Citi TV earlier in the year after 17 years with the Adabraka-based media house.

Jessica, who has been with the station for nearly two decades, has hosted some of the station’s flagship programmes including ‘Brunch in the Citi’, ‘Sex in the Citi’, and ‘Upside Down’.

Before quitting Citi FM and Citi TV, Jessica was the Programmes Manager, the host of ‘Traffic Avenue’ which is Citi FM’s late afternoon show, and relationship talk show ‘Sister Sister’ on both radio and television.

Jessica is a professional voice-over artist, YouTuber and fitness enthusiast.

She is the owner of The Voice Ova Company, a business that specialises in managing voice talent.

Jessica is an accomplished lady however she is still unmarried.