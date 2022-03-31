- Advertisement -

Black Sherif says rapper Sarkodie is one of the big stars in Ghana he would love to meet and have a chat about the music industry.

The young rapper – real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif – described the SarkCess Music boss as his role and one of the few musicians he looks up to.

Speaking in an interview, Black Sherif said Sarkodie’s relevance in the music industry for over 10 years is a great achievement to reckon with.

The “Second Sermon” hitmaker bagged four plaques at the just ended 3Music Awards 2022, including the Hip Life/Hip Hop Act Of The Year. However, this laudable milestone did not come on a silver platter considering the effort he put into his career in the year under review.

Black Sherif said his meeting with Sarkodie, who’s one of the most decorated artists in Ghana and Africa with a career spanning over 10 years – will focus on how to stay relevant.

Sarkodie is arguably one of Ghana’s biggest export among his peers. His brand has transcended the continent with some of his African counterparts trying to outshine him.

But he continues to stand tall among them all. It would be a blunder to omit his name from the list of the top 5 best rappers on the continent.