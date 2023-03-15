type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I want to be president I can serve only NPP people" -...
News

“I want to be president I can serve only NPP people” – Afriyie Akoto

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

Former Agriculture Minister Afriyie Osei Akoto has detailed what his motivation is for deciding to run for president.

According to him, his underlying motivation is to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and to serve its people.

When probed by Evans Mensah on JoyNews TV on what his drive was and why he wanted to be president, Afriyie Akoto did not mince words when he said he wanted to serve the people of his party, the NPP.

“Well, I want to be president because I want to be the flagbearer of the NPP, which is what is driving me. He asked to be given the opportunity to make a contribution to the New Patriot Party.

Afriyie Akoto is one of a number of potential candidates who have expressed interest in leading the NPP, including Vice President Bawumia, Kennedy Agyaponng, and Kwadwo Kyeremanten, among others.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 15, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News