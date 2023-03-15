“I want to be president I can serve only NPP people” – Afriyie Akoto

- Advertisement -

Former Agriculture Minister Afriyie Osei Akoto has detailed what his motivation is for deciding to run for president.

According to him, his underlying motivation is to be the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party and to serve its people.

When probed by Evans Mensah on JoyNews TV on what his drive was and why he wanted to be president, Afriyie Akoto did not mince words when he said he wanted to serve the people of his party, the NPP.

“Well, I want to be president because I want to be the flagbearer of the NPP, which is what is driving me. He asked to be given the opportunity to make a contribution to the New Patriot Party.

Afriyie Akoto is one of a number of potential candidates who have expressed interest in leading the NPP, including Vice President Bawumia, Kennedy Agyaponng, and Kwadwo Kyeremanten, among others.