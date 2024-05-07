type here...
“I want to divorce my husband because he hasn’t been able to buy me my dream car” – Wife cries

By Armani Brooklyn

Lady claims to have lost affection for her husband after one year of marriage because he bought her a Corolla 04 instead of an exotic car.

The embattled lady shared this anonymously while lamenting that she’s going through emotional pain.

According to the lady, she and her husband had been married for only one year and the car he bought her wasn’t her desired car.

She revealed that he had bought her an ordinary Corolla 04 which people usually use for Bolt business.

The lady revealed that she has lost affection for her husband over this and wants a divorce.

She wrote …

“I have been crying lately. I no longer have affection for my husband just after one year of marriage. His friends re doing so well buying exotic car for their wives.

I am driving Corolla 04 that bolt drivers use. This is not fair. Sir I am dying of emotional pain. How can I divorce. It hurts”

See the post below …

