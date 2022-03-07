type here...
I want to divorce my rich husband because he’s not handsome at all, I get scared when I look at him – Lady reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
So what do ladies want at all? – Apparently, understanding women is more difficult than Quantum Physics.

A lucky lady who has been wedded by a rich man has slid into the inbox of a certain doctor to harshly complain about her husband’s looks.

According to this lady, she wants to divorce her husband because he’s not handsome at all and she even gets scared sometimes when she looks at his face.

She also noted that anytime she confronts her husband about his looks, he gets angry.

She wrote to the doctor;

Good evening doctor, Hmmm, my husband is not handsome at all. I even get scared when I look at him at night. I confronted him about his looks and he got offended. Please is there anything I can do?

