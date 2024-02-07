I want to do another Kiss-A-Thon with Abena Korkor – Kissathon star, Isaac Kwame Love reveals (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Isaac Kwame Love, a Ghanaian content creator made headlines weeks ago when he commenced his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest kissing marathon which lasted for an hour.

This act did not sit with many Ghanaians who deemed it not necessary a demonic act and scolded him severely for it as reported by Ghpage.com.

According to Kwame, his attempt was approved as he applied for it late December but the date given made him run the first attempt in a haste and not fully prepared.

When asked about his next move should the Guinness World Record board reject his attempt, Isaac clearly stated that he’ll try it again and again.

“I love and cherish Abena Korkor very much and should I be give a chance to do another Kiss-A-Thon with a celebrity, I’d go for her.”, he added.

Check out the video below

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02otjzVH6B3YiwpNYfsoehoEWcu9uUn1RSgZCEh5QvJVmNp6hqx8KgvSJQAGvc9Z6Al&id=100064616114968