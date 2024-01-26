I want to grow old with you; see you in Chambers – Afua Asantewaa pens romantic message for her husband (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Tourism Ambassador, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, has shown off her romantic side as she pens down some romantic words to celebrate her husband’s birthday.

Mr Owusu Aduonum, who rose to fame for his support towards his wife during her sing-a-thon.

To mark the big day, Afua Asantewaa shared a beautiful message on instagram to profess her love for the entire world to see.

According to her, she’s ecstatic to have spent the last 11 years as best friends with her hubby and 8 years as a couple.

Afua Asantewaa wrote:

“This won’t be my first neither will it be my last, because we are together forever Chairman.? Days like this brings me so much joy.

I want to grow old and spend each moment with you like we have done the past 11 years as friends and 8 years as besties of love. My superhuman happy birthday see you in chambers”

Check out the post below