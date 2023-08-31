“I want to marry you”: Moesha Boduong sparks controversies as she proposes marriage to her father – VIDEO

Ghanaian socialite and influencer, Moesha Boduong, has sparked discussions online after a recent Instagram post where she expressed a desire to marry her own father.

On August 28, 2023, Moesha Boduong took to her official Instagram account to celebrate her father’s birthday with a series of posts.

In one of such posts, she professed her unwavering love for her father and went as far as proposing marriage to him, saying, “Love my daddy soo much I want to marry him.”

The declaration of her affection for her father stirred reactions on social media, leaving many netizens questioning the appropriateness of her statements.

According to some of her followers, the actress’ proclamation seems to cross the boundaries of familial love and has raised concerns about the implications of such a statement.

Numerous social media users expressed their thoughts on the matter, with reactions ranging from disbelief to concern.

See the post below