“I want to stop stealing but I can’t, please help me” – Ataa Ayi lookalike cries for help

A Kumasi-based lady is in distress after her kleptomaniac nature caused her husband to send her packing.
The mid-adult confessed to being a serial thief since she was just a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) 1 pupil.
According to her, she thought her act was just a result of youthful adventure, but now in her middle twenties, the situation is far worse.
The distraught woman told the Nhyira FM Obra team that she realized she had a big problem when she could not stop stealing petty items, even those she was not in need of.
“When I was in school, I used to steal from my teachers. Anytime they leave money or items on the next, I grab it. But now, I shoplift. I even steal from people close to me. Anytime someone is not watching, I have a desire to just steal something”.
She appeared on the Obra show amid tears to seek further assistance, if there is.