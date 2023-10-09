type here...
“I want to stop stealing but I can’t, please help me” – Ataa Ayi lookalike cries for help

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Kumasi-based lady is in distress after her kleptomaniac nature caused her husband to send her packing.

The mid-adult confessed to being a serial thief since she was just a 15-year-old Junior High School (JHS) 1 pupil.

According to her, she thought her act was just a result of youthful adventure, but now in her middle twenties, the situation is far worse.

The distraught woman told the Nhyira FM Obra team that she realized she had a big problem when she could not stop stealing petty items, even those she was not in need of.

“When I was in school, I used to steal from my teachers. Anytime they leave money or items on the next, I grab it. But now, I shoplift. I even steal from people close to me. Anytime someone is not watching, I have a desire to just steal something”.

She appeared on the Obra show amid tears to seek further assistance, if there is.

