‘I want to use them to preach the word of God’ – Man arrested for stealing bibles tells court

By Kweku Derrick
augustine wanyonyi in court
An embattled Kenyan man who has been arrested for stealing two bibles from a municipal supermarket has disclosed the reason behind his felonious action.

Augustine Wanyonyi confessed that he developed suicidal thoughts after a fire engulfed his home in the Mukuru Njenga slum, hence he wanted to learn more about God and his words which led him to steal the Bibles.

The 30-year-old suspect is reported to have told the police that he had firm faith that the word of God would break his bondage after State Counsel Alice Mathangani, a police statement read in court said.

Wanyonyi went to Naivas Supermarket on Moi Avenue in Nairobi on Monday, January 30th, around 3:00 pm and stole two bibles and hid it inside his pants.

Reports suggest that he was caught on a CCTV camera on the premises and was arrested after refusing to pay more for the product.

He said: “I stole the Bible so that I could read, understand and preach the word of God instead of committing suicide due to problems I’m facing”

According to Wanyonyi, he wanted to give one of the bibles to his wife and use the other.

    Source:GHPage

