I wanted my son to bury me when I die – John Kumah’s father

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
In the wake of the sad news about the demise of John Kumah who was the deputy finance minister, his father has come out to speak out about the sudden death of his son.

According to the father in an interview, he had a conversation with his son some time ago where he told him to give him a befitting burial when death lays its icy hands on him in future.

But the story has changed now because his son is now dead and he will now be the one to bury him when it was supposed to be the other way around.

He noted that though the death is sad and heartbreaking, he takes solace in the fact that the late John Kumah is going to be with the Lord because of the lifestyle he lived on earth.

He said: “We are leaving everything in the hands of the Lord. I told him Kwaku, you have to bury me, not me burying you. If it’s someone who killed him or the Lord who killed him, we leave everything to God.”

Watch the video below:

He asked the public to desist from spreading false rumours about the cause of death.

Source:GhPage

