GhPageEntertainmentI wanted to become a footballer or musician but settled on acting...
Entertainment

I wanted to become a footballer or musician but settled on acting – Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nana Ama McBrown Onua Showtime premiere
Popular and multiple award winning Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, during an episode of her popular show, Onua Showtime, shared with viewers about the different career paths she explored before realising that acting was her destined path.

She revealed that there was a time in her life when she tried her hand at football and music. However, it was through these explorations that she eventually stumbled upon acting as her true calling.

The actress emphasized the importance of self-discovery and encouraged her audience to chase their dreams and what they know they do best.

Black Sherif also recounted on how he was certain about pursuing music as his primary focus after completing high school.

McBrown could relate to what Black Sherif said, prompting her also to share her personal journey.

