“I wanted to die in the kitchen”; Chef Faila speaks in tears about her cook-a-thon

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak was moved to tears as she discussed the inspiration behind her cook-a-thon.

The Ghanaian executive chef attempted a 10-day cook-a-thon which commenced from January 1st to January 10th, 2024.

According to her, she was prepared to give her all, even to the point of sacrificing her life in the kitchen.

She initially intended to cook for 120 hours but ended up cooking for 227 hours nonstop and when asked why she extended her time, she broke down into tears, stating that she did it for the girls from the Northern region who are often looked down upon.

“All the other hours in addition to the 120 hours, it was for my loved ones, it was for the people who supported me in my lowest… wonderful people who saw me in my lowest when I went into their offices, I tell them I am not looking for money to buy clothes, I am looking out for the kind of family I didn’t,” she said.