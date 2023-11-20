I was happy for only 5 minutes in my previous marriage – Xandy Kamel

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and social commentator, Xandy Kamel has disclosed the period in her collapsed marriage that she found happiness and it’s a surprising 5 minutes.

She made this revelation during a now viral interview with controversial Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay show where she gave candid details of her marriage to her now ex-husband, popularly known as Kaninja.

When asked by Delay if she was happy in the marriage, Xandy Kamel stated, “I was happy for only 5 minutes.”

She went on to ass that “When we go to work, we are active, but when we get home, we are just on our phones. There was no communication, no fun moments, etc.

“Even during Valentine, I had to beg him to get me something, even if it were chocolates. He rather went vto get us pork and coke. But to me, it meant a lot because at least he showed love,” she said.