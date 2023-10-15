type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment‘I was paid £40,000 as performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards...
EntertainmentEvents

‘I was paid £40,000 as performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards UK’ – DJ Azonto

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Controversial clout chasing Ghanaian disc joker, DJ Azonto has disclosed how much he was paid to perform at the just ended Ghana Music Awards – UK and it’s half of the trending Shatta Wale’s performance fee of £80,000.

In an interview on ACCRA based Asempa 94.7 FM, DJ Azonto stated that he received £40,000 as payment for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023.

DJ Azonto highlighted that he was treated fairly by Alordia, the event organizer of GMAUK, claiming he received full payment even before the show.

‘Alordia not only paid him the full amount but also covered his expenses, including meals and drinks during my stay in a hotel’.

When asked how much he was paid, DJ Azonto explained in an interview that “You know Shatta Wale is a senior man, so I received half of what Shatta Wale received, which is £40,000.”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Sunday, October 15, 2023
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
100 %
1.3mph
20 %
Sun
82 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
82 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways