Controversial clout chasing Ghanaian disc joker, DJ Azonto has disclosed how much he was paid to perform at the just ended Ghana Music Awards – UK and it’s half of the trending Shatta Wale’s performance fee of £80,000.

In an interview on ACCRA based Asempa 94.7 FM, DJ Azonto stated that he received £40,000 as payment for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023.

DJ Azonto highlighted that he was treated fairly by Alordia, the event organizer of GMAUK, claiming he received full payment even before the show.

‘Alordia not only paid him the full amount but also covered his expenses, including meals and drinks during my stay in a hotel’.

When asked how much he was paid, DJ Azonto explained in an interview that “You know Shatta Wale is a senior man, so I received half of what Shatta Wale received, which is £40,000.”