I was very broke when I had only $1,200 in my account – Temi Otedola teases poor people

- Advertisement -

Nigerian actress and daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, Temi Otedola has once again thrown jabs at poir people after revealing that the lowest amount she has ever had was $1,200.

The 27 years old business mogul and wife of Mr. Eazi disclosed this and more in an interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO.Korty EO asked: “What’s the brokest (poorest) you’ve ever been.? and Temi answered; “a $1200.

According to Temi Otedola, she gathered the amount of money after working in three retail stores when she was 15 years old.

One summer, when I was 15 my mum basically said that this is the heat we stop giving you pocket money so if you want any money for summer, you have to go and work.

“So for that summer I went to work in retail stores, I did like three retail stores, like just folding clothes, you go to the stock room get clothes and I would recommend that to any child because you really start learning the value of like $1, N1 or whatever and you are like okay me standing on this shop floor for 12 hours, I’ve earned this money so that year when I went to festivals with my friends, I was like okay this is the money I earned and end of that summer I had made a $1200 and I was proud of that”, she said.