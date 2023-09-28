“I will choose Shatta Wale over my small boy Stonebwoy” – Bitter Samini says

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning reggae dancehall crooner, Samini has settled the debate on who is better between long-term rival Shatta Wale and his protege, Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have dominated Ghana-Africa reggae-dancehall fraternity since they stepped onto the scene in 2004 and 2012 respectively.

The rivalry between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy on who is the reggae dancehall King has been raging on for nearly a decade now as the two celebrated artistes keeps accumulating several highly coveted awards and achievements for themselves.

In a conversation with Bella Mundi on Tv3 Day Show, Samini chose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy as the best reggae dancehall artist and talent.

In explaining why he picked Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy, Samini stated that, “Shatta Wale comes from my era and I think he has more under his belt and than Stonebwoy”….Stonebwoy is still coming up”