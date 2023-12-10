type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsI will die on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded...
News

I will die on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam – Pastor Adeboye

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God has disclosed a prophecy about his own demise.

During a Congress, the revered clergyman asserted that if the rapture does not occur imminently, he foresees his departure taking place on a Sunday following a satisfying meal of pounded yam.

He drew parallels to a family incident where he shared the story of an uncle who passed away under similar circumstances.

Pastor Adeboye recounted that his uncle, having just participated in a church service and engaged in joyous dancing, unexpectedly died without any signs of illness.

The unusual aspect of the demise was that it occurred within the confines of a restroom while his wife was diligently preparing a meal.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven.

If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam,” he declared.

TODAY

Sunday, December 10, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
2.2mph
75 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways