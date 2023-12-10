I will die on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam – Pastor Adeboye

- Advertisement -

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God has disclosed a prophecy about his own demise.

During a Congress, the revered clergyman asserted that if the rapture does not occur imminently, he foresees his departure taking place on a Sunday following a satisfying meal of pounded yam.

He drew parallels to a family incident where he shared the story of an uncle who passed away under similar circumstances.

Pastor Adeboye recounted that his uncle, having just participated in a church service and engaged in joyous dancing, unexpectedly died without any signs of illness.

The unusual aspect of the demise was that it occurred within the confines of a restroom while his wife was diligently preparing a meal.

“I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven.

If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam,” he declared.