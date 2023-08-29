“I will fill the O2 Arena” – Frank Naro brags

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In a bid to outclass Nigerians in the music game, the Ghanaian Showbiz industry has been fixated on filling and selling out the O2 Arena.

It’s worth to note that Nigerian acts like Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Asake have already sold-out concerts at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom.

Amid these calls in the last few days following Asake’s recent successful show at the same arena, Ghanaian actor and musician, Frank Naro, has come out to say that he is very confident that he can fill the arena easily.

Speaking on CTV’s Class Showbiz, hosted by Sammy Flex, the ‘y3 gyina mu’ hitmaker revealed that filling the O2 Arena is not a difficult task if the right things are done.

According to Frank Naro, the key to any successful show is investment and promotion.

He made the point that once the show is marketed very well and music lovers in the United Kingdom get to hear about it, as the Nigerian acts have been doing, they will surely come out in their numbers.