“I will kill anybody for you” – Steve Harvey tells Marjorie Harvey (VIDEO)

What God has put together, let no man put asunder but it seems the devil is trying very hard to put the love and affection shared between Steve Harvey and Marjorie into jeopardy.

Steve, a renowned TV personality, author and father has been in the news for some days now when unconfirmed reports started flying out and about over his alleged divorce with his wife, Marjorie.

These came to light after unconfirmed sources claim Steve caught Marjorie cheating on him with none other than his bodyguard.

In a video sighted on the socials, Steve Harvey is seen making bold statements to show his profound love to his love which leaves many to think the trending news is fake and a hoax.

“I own you, and you own me, I will kill anybody here over you. Go and ask God about me”, Steve was heard saying.

The video has not yet been confirmed to relate with the trending news yet we keep digging to ascertain and reveal all the facts.

Watch the video below