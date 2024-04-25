- Advertisement -

Actor Yul Edochie of Nollywood has revealed that he intends to have eleven children in order to replace the one he lost last year.

Prior to the death of his eldest son last year, Yul Edochie and his divorced wife, May Aligwe, had four children.

Remember that in March of last year, Kambi, 16, passed away following an unexpected seizure he suffered while playing football with his classmates.

Edochie revealed his desire to father eleven children in an Instagram post, expressing his belief that he will return.

Following his celebration of his second son’s first birthday with Judy Austin on April 22, he made this known on Wednesday.

He posted: “I’m just getting started. I’m going to have eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. Complete football team. My great son Kambi will return.”

See the screenshot of his post below: