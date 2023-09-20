type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

“I will slap and break Stonebwoy’s leg where and whenever I see him” – Bitter Shatta Wale spits

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale in the Showbiz fraternity has hit hard at his colleague and long term rival, Stonebwoy after recent happenings surrounding his Free Wave Festival.

News broke out yesterday as published by GhPage.com that had it that the controversial reggae dancehall act’s festival which was set to host at the Accra Sport Stadium has been called off by the authorities.

This new happenings didn’t sit well with Shatta as he thinks Stonebwoy has a hand in that and has then pledged to “slap” and “break his leg” whenever they meet eyes to eyes.

According to Shatta Wale, he doesn’t understand why Stonebwoy will be permitted to host his show and his has to be called off when he approached the authorities first but other sources claims otherwise.

During his live session on instagram, he also threw derogatory words at Stonebwoy going as far as dissing him with his former self tagging him as an “apakye”.

Watch the video below

