“I will teach Akuffo Addo and Bawumia a lesson, they should watch out” – Kennedy Agyapong blows hot (VIDEO)

Presidential candidate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong has blow hot in the ongoing Super Delegate Congreve of the political party.

The Senior Executive in the NPP lined up today to select top five candidates to represent the party in the National Congress coming off in November.

In a video sighted on GH page on Facebook, the controversial business mogul and former member of parliament, Kennedy Agyapong was seen using cuss words on the President, Akuffo Addo and his vice, Dr. Bawumia.

According to him, his agents at the various polling stations were chased away and in his view, this is the handicap work of the aforementioned names.

He has pledged to release certain vital secret of the duo that in his view will bring them down the drain.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/mFEju2fbXU/?mibextid=K8Wfd2