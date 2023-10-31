- Advertisement -

Street preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame has taken to social media to make a statement that has got people asking what could be the problem.

According to his new post online, he announced that he wished God could take his life from him at this time because he was tired.

His post reads: “I will be happy if God will end my life this time am tired father.”

See the screenshot of his post below:

It’s unknown as to why the preacher would make such a statement.

Evangelist Suro Nyame has taken it upon himself to spread the word of God to the Ghetto youths and even the socially tagged ‘Bad Boys’.

He started preaching on the streets with a new force. His style of preaching is not like the conventional ones we see every day on the street.

Evangelist Suro Nyame, unlike the street preachers, has a dreadlock and dresses ‘a gangster’ and boldly proclaims Jesus’ word to the people.

In recent times, the maverick man of God has channelled his energy and focused his radar on those in the Ghetto.