‘I wish I can wear bikini sometimes but Ghanaians will descend on me’ – Nana Ama laments

By Osei Emmanuel
Multiple award winning Ghanaian actress and TV show host, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown, has expressed how the constant criticism she faces from Ghanaians hinders her from living a normal life.

Nana Ama who was reported to have recently gone under the knife to enhance her body lamented about how she wished she could put the body on full display.

Nana Ama Mcbrown stated emphatically that, one of her biggest wish is to wear a bikini and go to the beach to have fun with her loved ones, but she fears that Ghanaians will descend on her.

As a famous person, everything you do is scrutinized so you can’t even be yourself. You have to deny yourself a lot of pleasure because of the mean comments from Ghanaians.

You can’t go to certain places, you can’t wear certain clothes because some people will bash you for not being the role model they expect you to be. You are forced to deny yourself a lot of pleasure to avoid getting criticized.” Nana Ama Mcbrown revealed

